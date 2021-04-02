EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

ON THE MARKET: Here are five homes in Dalby that have hit the market in the last seven days. Picture: Nutrien/Harcouts

Dalby’s continues to be the region of choice for keen homebuyers, with exclusive properties taking less than a week to sell in some instances.

Each month multiple properties hit the real estate market, with eager property owners fielding offers left, right, and centre from investors and keen families.

The Dalby Herald has compiled a list of five homes that have been listed for sale in the last seven days, all containing stunning features in handy locations.

98 Nicholson Street, Dalby – $320,000

98 Nicholson St, Dalby. Picture: Realestate.com.au

This huge family home is ready for its next owners to snap up this exclusive bargain after hitting the market this week.

98 Nicholson St sits upon 880 sqm allotment, and contains a large rumpus room at the front of the property, accompanied by a lounge area with an open plan kitchen area.

The main bedroom has its own walk in robe and ensuite, with the potential to make one of the two lounges into a fifth bedroom.

9 Nicholson Street, Dalby – $229,000



9 Nicholson St, Dalby. Picture: Realestate.com.au

This picturesque family home at 9 Nicholson Street is within a stone's throw from Our Lady of the Southern Cross College.

It’s a solar powered home with a modern kitchen, a large shed at the back, and an enormous rain water tank.

This house is eagerly waiting in the wings to be sold as a prime investment property for the right buyer.

423 Halliford Road, Dalby – Auction

423 Halliford Rd, Dalby. Picture: Nutrien/Harcourts

This expansive 221 acre property sits a half an hour away from the Dalby CBD, and contains open plan barn style living.

It has a modern bathroom, main bedroom, and a large paved undercover entertainment area, along with a fireplace.

The home runs on a premium solar system, accompanied by an 85,000L rainwater tank, and a double bay undercover car shed.

17 Spring Creek Drive, Dalby – $520,000

17 Spring Creek Dr, Dalby. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

This stunning five bedroom home is a prime investment for a family wanting to begin their lives in the Western Downs.

Situated on a generous 4,050 sqm allotment, the home has built in cupboards in every room and ceiling fans, partnered with a separate office or sixth bedroom.

A spacious living open living kitchen and dining area will cater to your every need, along with a tidy veranda to soak up the morning sun.

5 Galilee Street, Dalby – $295,000

5 Galilee St, Dalby. Picture: Fitzsimmons Real Estate

The perfect investment opportunity has opened its doors at 5 Galilee St, located only minutes from Dalby’s prestigious Bunya racecourse.

Four spacious bedrooms with built in robes occupy the house, coexisting with an open plan kitchen, and glorious living and dining area.

A separate media room is available, with a split system airconditioning unit cooling down the kitchen, dining, and main bedroom.

