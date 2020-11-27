Exclusive: How Mongols are dodging strict bikie laws

MONGOLS bikies are getting around hard-line prohibition laws against wearing gang colours by donning US football-branded clothing to signify their affiliation.

Legal and police sources say Mongols outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) members have started showing their colours by wearing Raiders NFL gear in an effort to circumvent the laws.

Wearing gang paraphernalia in public - including clothing with the name, symbol or patches of an OMCG - carries a maximum penalty of 12 months behind bars.

But the Raiders NFL team-branded gear can be legally purchased at many retail stores for $20-60.

Police forensics officers investigating at the scene of Shane Bowden’s killing. Picture: Richard Gosling.

It is understood members and associates around the state began wearing black and white Raiders clothing to show their allegiance to Mongols about 12 months ago.

Independent investigations by the Bulletin indicate T-shirts and caps are some of the most popular items sold at one of the Gold Coast's largest retailers of the apparel.

Legal sources say Raiders is a feeder group to the Mongols OMCG, similar to Coomicubs and Soldiers of Islam.

The Bulletin has been told Raiders have a large presence in Queensland jails.

Coomicubs was a feeder group to the Lone Wolf and Soldiers of Islam were affiliated with the Bandidos and were both prolific on the Gold Coast before the VLAD laws were introduced.

Police sources say members of feeder groups are traditionally keen to "graduate'' to the main club and attempt to prove themselves by demonstrating their criminal capabilities, often committing violent crimes.

An ‘Oakland Raiders’ cap.

Detectives are probing whether Mongols bikies are behind the death of Finks heavyweight Shane Bowden, who was executed in his garage at Pimpama in October.

Two alleged Mongols associates, who have been named by police as persons of interest in the case, have been seen wearing Raiders clothing.

Jake Taylor, of Ipswich, has been named by police as a person of interest in Shane Bowden murder investigation and has been charged with weapons offences. Picture: Facebook.

It has previously been revealed Jake Andrew Taylor, 25, allegedly bought two cars linked to the murder and offloaded a cache of weapons on the day of the killing.

Charged with supply of firearms, 12 counts of possessing a modified firearm and one count of possessing explosives, Taylor was allegedly seen wearing a black Raiders cap and shorts at a Goodna shopping centre on the day of Bowden's killing.

Mongols OMCG clothing was also allegedly found at his home and police allege that on the day of the murder Taylor took two chests of firearms to the Doolandella address of another bikie associate - Dylan Bock - after receiving a phone call from detectives.

Bock, a 21-year-old man who lives at home with his mother and grandmother, faced court over alleged possession of the guns after his property was raided on October 19.

Bock's social media profile picture also shows him wearing Raiders clothing.

Bock and Taylor have not been accused of being involved in Bowden's death.

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway in Cox St, Pimpama home. Picture Facebook

The Las Vegas Raiders football team were based in Los Angeles from the early 1980s to the mid-1990s - the same location as the Mongols MC headquarters.

Police believe Bowden's killing may be related to an internal feud with the Mongols in Victoria.

Two hooded man lay in wait in a vacant northern Gold Coast lot in the hours leading up to his murder, police previously said.

Shane Bowden was killed in an execution-style murder at Pimpama. Picture by Richard Gosling

Bowden was a long-time member of the Finks motorcycle gang and played a key role in the infamous Glitter Strip Ballroom Blitz.

He "patched over" to the Mongols in 2013 but was recently booted from the club in Victoria.

Bowden had survived a recent attempt on his life in the southern state before returning to Queensland several months before his death.

No one has been charged over his killing.

Taylor has been remanded in custody and Bock is on bail.

Neither have yet been required to enter a plea on the weapons charges.

Originally published as Exclusive: How Mongols are dodging strict bikie laws