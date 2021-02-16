Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.
A lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.
Crime

Lifesaver charged with rape at clubhouse

by Paul Weston, Alexandria Utting
16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast lifesaver has been charged with the rape of a woman after an alleged incident at a clubhouse.

A police spokesperson said officers had charged a 22-year-old Nerang man regarding an alleged sexual assault involving a 21-year-old woman.

Police allege the incident occurred on September 13 last year.

The lifesaver was stood down from competition and patrols once the police investigation was concluded and a decision to lay charges.

He has been charged with one count of rape and due to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on March 3.

"As the matter is now before the courts, no further information can be released," the police spokesperson said.

paul.weston@news.com.au

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Exclusive: Gold Coast lifesaver charged with rape

crime police rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman allegedly busted with meth on weekend

        News DRUG BUST: Police officers patrolling town on the weekend came across a Chinchilla driver with something to hide.

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Best of Chinchilla: Nominate the Best Pizza now

        Lifestyle Nominations are now open to find the region's top pizzeria

        NEW TO TOWN: Chinchilla police welcome new constable

        Premium Content NEW TO TOWN: Chinchilla police welcome new constable

        News The Chinchilla Police Station has one more set of hands on deck with a new...

        COURT: Dying man sold lemon car threatens Gumtree seller

        Premium Content COURT: Dying man sold lemon car threatens Gumtree seller

        News A furious cancer patient who was sold a ‘lemon’ faced Chinchilla court after he...