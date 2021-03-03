Exciting tourism campaign to highlight Western Downs locals

ENCOURAGING REGIONAL TOURISM: CEO of Southern Queensland Country Tourism Peter Homan, Mayor Paul McVeigh, Council Spokesperson for Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion Cr Kylie Bourne, and Miles Historical Village Museum President Kerry Mulholland. Picture: Sam Turner

ENCOURAGING REGIONAL TOURISM: CEO of Southern Queensland Country Tourism Peter Homan, Mayor Paul McVeigh, Council Spokesperson for Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion Cr Kylie Bourne, and Miles Historical Village Museum President Kerry Mulholland. Picture: Sam Turner

An exciting campaign has been launched to encourage tourism to the Western Downs following a spike in regional visitors due to the pandemic.

Western Downs Regional Council launched the new brand -“it’s the people that make it” - on March 3, to celebrate the personalities that make up the region and their contributions to its diverse economy.

Western Downs mayor Paul McVeigh said the brand was about establishing a regional identity and celebrating all that sets the region apart from other communities in the state.

“This is about creating a distinct, unified, and authentic voice design to generate pride and ownership for our residents,” Cr McVeigh said.

“With such rich industries like agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and vibrant small business, it truly is the people that make our region.”

Cr McVeigh said coronavirus had unexpectedly encouraged Queenslanders to explore what the state had to offer in the wake of border restrictions which gripped the nation.

“It’s one of the great assets that has come out of the coronavirus, which is people are touring into western Queensland and into our region,” he said.

“It’s exciting to see that because they’re experiencing what we have to offer in the Western Downs and it’s putting dollars back into our community.”

Western Downs Regional Council has launched a new brand in a bid to celebrate the personalities that make up the region and its diverse economy. Picture: WDRC

Miles Historical Village Museum president Kerry Mulholland said the organisation had seen a considerable rise in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, attributing this to coronavirus travel restrictions.

“We noticed last year we had a lot of people coming in from Brisbane,” Mr Mulholland said.

“In 2019 we had something like 200 people visit us in October, last year 1,110 came in from Brisbane last year.

“They’re certainly looking to come out, and once again, those people when they go back home and talk to their friends, they’ll be using that very line, ‘it’s the people that make it’.”

Miles Historical Village Museum President Kerry Mulholland. Picture: Sam Turner

Councillor Kylie Bourne said the brand was designed to be something that Western Downs residents could be all proud of.

“This brand has been developed over more than 12 months with various people and stakeholder groups across different industries, towns and demographics,” Cr Bourne said.

“We’ve been working closely with hoteliers, local businesses and chambers of commerce to help spread the word far and wide, and now it’s over to the wider community to embrace this fresh take on our identity.”

