Exciting new look for six Western Downs halls

NEW LOOK: A series of community halls across the Western Downs are being revamped. Pic: Supplied

NEW LOOK: A series of community halls across the Western Downs are being revamped. Pic: Supplied

A SERIES of community hubs across the Western Downs are being brought back to life and revamped as part of councils program to create jobs and enhance liveability in the region.

As part of Western Downs Regional Council’s Accelerated Infrastructure Program, under its massive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package, local contractors are repainting six regional halls to provide a facelift for these important community spaces

NEW LOOK: Tradies working on the Jimbour hall. Pic: Supplied

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said the fresh coat of paint would prolong the life of the halls for many years to come.

“Council’s facilities are well used across the region so it’s important that we continue to maintain them for our communities and ensure they’re looking their best,” Cr James said.

“These halls are community hubs, allowing for community groups, schools and residents to come together and connect, celebrate and share ideas about our great region.

“Our Accelerated Infrastructure Program was put together to fast-track projects and provide work for our local tradies during COVID so it’s great to see four local contractors engaged to give these halls a facelift.

“Many of the buildings in this project are in memory of fallen soldiers and pioneers of our region so this is another way that we can show respect for their service and preserve that history.”

NEW LOOK: A series of community halls across the Western Downs are being revamped. Pic: Supplied

Community halls in Kogan, Inverai, Cooranga North and Jimbour will all receive a makeover along with the Vellnagel Clubhouse at the Chinchilla Recreation Grounds, and the interior of the Moonie Rural Transaction Centre.

The project is set to wrap up in the coming months.