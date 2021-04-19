Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

MOVING FORWARD: Exciting new digital future in stall for the Chinchilla News. Pic: Supplied

For 114 years, the Chinchilla News has covered the Chinchilla, Miles and south west region with passion and pride because we’re locals and we live here.

Our team works tirelessly to report on news that matters to our valued readers because we know it is important in the lives of residents from Warra to Taroom and everywhere in between.

LOCAL NEWS: A storm rolling into Chinchilla in late 2019. Pic: Peta McEachern

In our long history, the means of delivering the news has continually evolved from the black and white printed paper to a digital website with video, photo galleries and interactives.

In the coming days, that delivery method will evolve again as the Chinchilla News finds a new home with its own stand-alone section of the Courier Mail.

The change will deliver a faster website, quicker coverage of breaking news across Queensland, Australia and beyond, as well as quick access to Rewards, SuperCoach, and other great features of a statewide website.

Instead of needing to access two websites you are paying for, everything is in one place. One login, one password.

What won’t change is our passion for local news.

Make no mistake, our commitment remains to the readers of the Western Downs.

We work for you, and that won’t change.

We will continue to showcase great local stories and campaign on issues that really matter.

We will continue to live locally, and our local website section (which can still be found at Chinchilla News) will be run locally. We have the same number of journalists.

LOCAL NEWS: The Big Melon at Chinchilla on the Western Downs. Pic: Supplied

YOUR TEAM COVERING LOCAL NEWS

Our staff has many years of experience covering regional news.

Peta McEachern has been a journalist on the Western Downs since 2019. She has an extensive regional media background specialising in court, crime, breaking news and resource sector news.

Western Downs journalist Sam Turner has been a reporter since 2019 and has developed a keen sense for news, covering everything from council to sports.

Our team’s tireless dedication to finding out what’s happening in the Chinchilla and Miles areas means readers can find out the latest through the Chinchilla News under the Courier Mail.

Together we will ensure you remain across important breaking news, including from police and our courts, the local council, as well as keeping you up to date on local business and development news right across the Western Downs.

Some of the favourite features of our website, including the digital edition, which provides readers with a newspaper-like experience of the day’s news, will continue to be available.

As a Courier Mail subscriber, you will also be able to access the full digital edition of the Courier Mail each day.

Our local app will be discontinued but you will also be able to download a much better Courier Mail app and customise it to showcase local stories. We will have more on how to do that - and other key things - after we launch.

CHINCHILLA NEWS TEAM: Chinchilla News and Dalby Herald journalist Sam Turner. Picture: Ali Kuchel

A MUCH FASTER SITE WITH MORE ON OFFER

One of the key benefits of the new website is that it will be much faster. Stories will load faster, there will be a cleaner layout with less getting in the way of your reading experience.

We will also have much better national and state sports coverage, more columnists, more expert money and business advice, and great lifestyle and entertainment content from across the News network.

And if you’re into crosswords and puzzles, that line-up will also get a welcome boost.

We know in the past year we have all been through some massive changes, and change is never easy.

But we ask you to continue to support local journalism that matters.

As locals, our focus will remain local. Local news may have a new home but we’re not going anywhere.