EXCITING DEVELOPMENT: New mountain bike trails to boost region’s tourism

THE Bunya Mountains is set to get a new series of mountain bike trails as Western Downs Regional Council awards a contract for their construction.

Council announced the new trails as part of its COVID-19 Recovery Package to secure and create jobs while delivering exciting new opportunities for the region’s future.

Western Downs councillor Kylie Bourne, who holds the portfolio for Tourism, Events and Regional Promotion, said the mountain bike trails would offer an exhilarating recreational facility in one of the region’s most stunning natural landscapes.

“The Western Downs is earning its place as a dynamic tourist destination, and council is keen to build on this reputation and deliver new initiatives to support our region for generations to come,” she said.

“As part of this commitment, we are fast-tracking the delivery of new mountain bike trails at Russell Park at the Bunya Mountains and have recently awarded the design contract to a Queensland-based collaboration led by Bligh Tanner.

“The Bunya Mountains is a phenomenal natural area right on our doorstep and a huge attractor for visitors to the region, so it makes sense for us to invest in new and diverse opportunities to grow this visitor base and encourage people to meet, shop and stay in the Western Downs.

“It’s equally a fantastic place for locals to pay a visit, whether it’s for a hike, picnic, weekend away, or a meal at one of the local eateries, and new mountain biking facilities will only add to the lifestyle opportunities on offer.

“The new tracks will be located at Russell Park and will be designed to complement the natural area, and we will be using local contractors throughout construction.

‘We’re excited to work with the team to deliver a facility which is safe and accessible for all bike users, and we look forward to sharing exciting construction milestones with the community.”

Owner of the Bunya Mountains Accommodation Centre and Poppies on the Hill Cafe Sue Unwin said the new trails were a welcomed investment for local businesses.

“As local business owners we are excited to see the installation of a new visitor experience for the Bunya Mountains, which helps to generate our economy, and is particularly important as we move through coronavirus restrictions,” Mrs Unwin said.

“The Bunya Mountains are such a beautiful place to come and visit and we are always delighted to share our love for the region with all the visitors we meet every day.”

Construction is expected to commence by early 2021.