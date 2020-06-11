Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Ex-priest accused of buggery goes to trial to test ‘fitness’

11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery will have his "fitness" questioned in the Lismore District Court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing a historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor informed Lismore Local Court on Wednesday Kitchingman, a former Anglian priest, had recently undergone medical tests to determine his level of "fitness".

"A brief medical report was forwarded to court (on Tuesday) relating to fitness," she said.

The court previously heard Kitchingman has ongoing health issues, including his dementia and injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

The DPP prosecutor requested the matter be committed to trial in the Lismore District Court to deal with the fitness issue.

"He's not able to attend court," she said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred Kitchingman to the Lismore District Court on July 13 for arraignment.

More Stories

buggery charge lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        premium_icon Small towns play a big part: how to help the BLM movement

        News BLACK LIVES MATTER: Proud indigenous advocate says equity starts in our community, and there’s no time like the present to change national discourse.

        Gas company completes ‘transformational’ $400M project

        premium_icon Gas company completes ‘transformational’ $400M project

        News Senex have announced they have completed the large-scale Surat Basin natural gas...

        LOCAL LEGEND: New councillor embodies country values and class

        premium_icon LOCAL LEGEND: New councillor embodies country values and...

        News Kylie is passionate about serving her community, sharing her skills and raising her...