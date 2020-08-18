Ex-council worker scammed ratepayers

A former council manager faces jail time after admitting he scammed ratepayers out of almost $500,000 and spent some of it on his then-girlfriend.

A former council manager faces jail time after admitting he scammed ratepayers out of almost $500,000 and spent some of it on his then-girlfriend.

A former Frankston council manager is facing jail time after he admitted scamming ratepayers out of almost $500,000 and spending some of it on his then-girlfriend.

Former infrastructure manager Andrew Williamson faked invoices for an electrician to work for the council in Melbourne's southeast between September 2016 and April 2017.

The electrician was a friend of his who did work for Williamson's girlfriend, which he failed to declare to his employer.

The 45-year-old funnelled $460,870 cash through the electrician's account and kept more than $346,000 for himself, court documents show.

Some of that money went on his girlfriend including paying for her property to be renovated and setting her up on a trip to Nepal.

Williamson also tried to get an extra $65,500 in May 2017 from the council before the scheme was uncovered.

The electrical work was never done for the council and he instead pocketed the cash.

When police initially questioned Williamson, he claimed the electrician had performed the work but he never checked to ensure it had been done.

He later said the invoices "were submitted for work that has not been done, was intended to be done in the future but was not subsequently done", court documents show.

Council auditors uncovered the scheme and Williamson resigned as soon as the chief executive questioned him about the discrepancies.

Williamson pleaded guilty to obtaining property by deception, attempting to obtain property by deception and misconduct in public office.

The court case comes after Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog launched an investigation following a report from Frankston council.

Williamson will be sentenced at a later date.

Originally published as Ex-Frankston council worker scammed ratepayers