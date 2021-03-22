Menu
Former Disney star Bella Thorne announces engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo
Celebrity

Ex Disney star announces engagement

by Jaclyn Hendricks, NY Post
22nd Mar 2021 7:15 AM

Bella Thorne is engaged.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old actress and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating.

"She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo, 27, posted to Instagram.

In the photos, Thorne, who shot to fame on the Disney series Shake it Up alongside Zendaya, is seen showing off her pear-shaped engagement ring as she kisses Mascolo, who is an Italian singer.

RELATED: Bella Thorne clears $1.4 million on OnlyFans in 24 hours

"I love you so much," Thorne gushed of Mascolo in a separate Instagram video.

In the same Instagram clip, Mascolo is heard telling Thorne: "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much."

RELATED: Bella Thorne makes Pornhub debut

Bella Thorne has announced her engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. Picture: Instagram
Bella Thorne has announced her engagement to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo. Picture: Instagram

Thorne and Mascolo made their romance Instagram official in June 2019, following her split from boyfriend Mod Sun. The couple later debuted matching necklaces.

The pair shared a series of loved-up photos. Picture: Instagram
The pair shared a series of loved-up photos. Picture: Instagram

In January, Thorne and Mascolo vacationed in Mexico, where they got playful at the beach.

Thorne, who joined OnlyFans last summer and briefly crashed the site clearing $1.4 million in a single day, also dated Tana Mongeau, 22, from September 2017 to February 2019. She was previously linked to Scott Disick.

RELATED: Inside Bella Thorne's OnlyFans

 

Thorne confirmed to Page Six last month that her controversial song, Stupid F**king B*tch isn't about Mongeau.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Ex Disney star announces engagement

