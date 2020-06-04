Ex-councillor calls for CEO report to go public

Ex-Cr Greg Rogerson has called on a report into allegations against former council CEO Michael Whittaker, right, to be made public.

Ex-Cr Greg Rogerson has called on a report into allegations against former council CEO Michael Whittaker, right, to be made public.

RECENTLY retired councillor Greg Rogerson has called on council to make public a report on an investigation into allegations levelled against former CEO Michael Whittaker.

Mr Rogerson, the former Division 10 councillor who became an advocate for greater transparency before he retired in March, said if Sunshine Coast Council wanted to improve transparency about its dealings, releasing the report would be a "good start".

"I am aware that we got an independent firm to investigate the allegations," Cr Rogerson said. "I believe in all sincerity that should be tabled."

CEO RESIGNATION: COUNCILLOR REVEALS ISSUES RAISED A YEAR AGO

He said the report should be released as soon as possible, and at the same time, said council should also release the details of its ill-fated deal with Abacus for the Brisbane Road Carpark site.

In February, Mayor Mark Jamieson confirmed issues had been raised with him about 12 months before, which had sparked an ongoing investigation "process".

Sunshine Coast Council CEO, Michael Whittaker shakes hands with Mayor Mark Jamieson after his appointment to a five-year term in 2015. The council extended Mr Whittaker's contract in February, 2019.

Mr Whittaker announced his shock resignation in February, due to health reasons two days after the Daily put a series of questions to council about the reasoning for Mr Whittaker's extended absence and the status of an investigation into bullying complaints.

Mr Whittaker had been on sick leave from February 10, and was due to return to work on March 20, before he resigned.

Division 4 councillor Joe Natoli said he would "love it to be made public", but it was hard to comment for certain without seeing what was in the report, and knowing what the implications of publication would be, or how it could affect any requirements to retain confidentiality.

He said he'd been advised a report could be finalised early this month, and said the investigation had been "incredibly tight-lipped".

COUNCILLORS LIFT LID ON CEO CONTRACT EXTENSION

Cr Natoli said he and Cr Maria Suarez were committed to exploring confidentiality issues, and ways to improve transparency and disclosure.

"It is something that we're keen to make sure we can move forward as an organisation," Cr Natoli said.

A council spokesman said it would not make "any comments on matters that continue to be the subject of investigation".

"In relation to the recruitment of council's new chief executive officer, submissions have been sought from a number of professional executive recruitment organisations in relation to conducting the recruitment and selection process and those submissions are currently being assessed," the spokesman said.

"Council is yet to determine the remuneration package that will be made available to the next chief executive officer."