UPDATE: Ex-CCCI worker accused of fraud mentioned in court. Pic: Supplied
Crime

Ex-CCCI worker accused of fraud, stealing $30K mentioned in court

Peta McEachern
24th Feb 2021 1:35 PM
Former employee of the Chinchilla Chamber and Commerce Inc, Gaye Kathleen Smith, who is alleged to have fraudulently obtained between $30,000 and $100,000 from the community organisation, has her case mentioned in Chinchilla Court.

On Thursday, February 18, the Chinchilla Magistrates Court heard the mums appearance in court had been excused and she remains on bail, and in regular contact with her lawyers.

Ms Smith is alleged to have committed the following offences:

  • One charge of dishonestly obtaining property from another employee, at the value of over $30,000, but less than $100,000.
  • 32 charges of stealing by clerks or servants.
  • 31 charges of fraudulently falsifying or destroying records.
  • One charge of money laundering.

The case will next be mentioned in court on Thursday, March 25, as the police prosecution continues to prepare a full brief of evidence.

ccci chinchilla chinchilla court fraud offences gay kathleen smith stealing as a servant

