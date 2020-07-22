Everything you need to know about the Western Downs budget

BUDGET TIME: Here’s how the new budget will affect you.

BUDGET TIME: Here’s how the new budget will affect you.

THE Western Downs Regional Council have delivered their most 'challenging' budget in memory, featuring a 2.5 per cent rate rise, and millions of dollars worth of investment into roads, facilities, and special projects.

As one of Queensland's most financially sound councils, the Western Downs Regional Council remains debt free, however the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the budget.

"As a Council we are doing all we can to ensure our region bounces back from this crisis and moves forward with a strong future ahead," mayor Paul McVeigh said.

"This budget is about supporting our region to recover from the ground up, with a record investment in projects to secure and create jobs, deliver new community facilities, and create new opportunities for economic growth right across the region, while keeping the same high standard of essential services."

Here's how this year's budget will impact you:

How much you're likely to pay in rates this year

RESIDENTS will be expected to pay an extra $1.44 per week on their rates this year, following a 2.5 per cent rate increase announced in the 2020/2021 budget.

Western Downs Regional Council said this budget has presented many challenges, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has announced that they will splash over $40 million on the region's roads in this financial year's budget.

A comprehensive package of works to improve the region's road network and boost connectivity across local towns has been delivered as part of Council's 2020/21 Budget handed down today, July 22.

Up to $1K rebate for installing a water tank

NOW is the time to install a rainwater tank on your property as the Western Downs Regional Council has announced a $1000 rebate as part of the 2020-2021 budget.

The Rainwater Tank Subsidy Scheme is set to help increase water storage across the Western Downs region during long periods of drought.

Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

BELOVED parks, recreational spaces, and cemetery's across the Western Downs will receive a record amount of funding this financial year, with a whopping $17.1 million dollars allocated to transform our region.

The upgrades were announced as part of the 2020-2021 budget, which includes projects recently announced in the Accelerated Infrastructure Program, which was a key initiative of Council's extensive $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package.

The council fees you won't have to pay

AFTER an "extremely testing" year for local businesses and families in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Downs Regional Council have announced plans to freeze and waive many standard fees and charges, as included in the $50 million COVID-19 recovery package.

Finance, corporate services and business strategy spokesman, councillor Ian Rasmussen, said council was stepping up its support by announcing a zero increase on most fees and charges not already waived under the Recovery Package.

Western Downs facilities set for multi-million makeovers

A MULTI-MILLION dollar funding boost is set to improve community liveability right across the Western Downs, as council announced a $22.3 million investment to revitalise a range of community facilities and deliver vibrant community programs.

The funding is a part of the Western Downs Regional Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package which was adopted to stimulate jobs and spending in the region.

Council's bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has revealed a bold plan to diversify the region's economy by investing in local tourism projects.

Fund that's been approved in this year's Council budget includes kickstarting or progressing an array of masterplan projects that were included in Council's Accelerated Major Projects Program as part of the COVID-19 Recovery Package announced in April.