‘Everything is on the table’: Premier says change is coming

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has responded to the death of a Townsville motorbike rider, saying "announcements" were coming.

Jennifer Board, 22, was killed on Friday night when a Holden Statesman slammed into her sports bike on Ross River Rd, Kirwan.

The Holden was dangerously chasing a stolen Hyundai, and has lost control after rammed the stolen vehicle in the rear.

The car veered into the opposite lane and killed Ms Board.

Tempers flared at a memorial rally for the young gym manager on Saturday, with family and friends calling on the State Government to take action against crime.

Ms Palaszczuk responded to Ms Board's death about 12 hours after she died, saying her thoughts were with family.

"This is a terrible tragedy on so many levels," a statement read.

"Police are investigating the particular circumstances in this case.

"I met yesterday with the Ministers for Police and Youth Justice and the Attorney-General as well as the heads of their departments and there will be announcements next week.

"Everything is on the table."

Katters Australia Party MP Nick Dametto, whose electorate of Hinchinbrook included Ms Board's home town of Ingham, said her death sent a wave of "anger and shock" through the community.

"There's disbelief we've got to this point," he said.

"We've had four civilian lives lost to this youth crime crisis spreading across Queensland … in the space of a fortnight.

"There is a complete lack of respect for not only the judicial system but for their fellow man and community."

A shattered Mr Dametto demanded the government fast-track emergency legislation to get tougher on troublemaking youths.

"We need to be moving faster on this … to find ways to deter people before we face tragedy," he said.

"I challenge the Labor Government, the first sitting week of parliament should be dedicated to dealing with this youth crime crisis.

"I'll be taking this fight up personally."

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said he was devastated to hear another life was lost.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and community who are trying to come to terms with what's happened," he said.

"We will strongly discuss ways to improve this broken system once the community has had time to reflect on this tragic loss," he said.

Townsville's three Labor MPs responded in a joint-statement after the crowd at Ms Board's memorial started chanting "shame on them" in anger over her death.

"The death of 22-year-old Jennifer Board in Townsville last night is an absolute tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," the statement read.

"Police have begun their investigation into the events which led to the loss of this young life.

"Out of respect for her family we will not be making further comment today."

