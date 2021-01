Redcliffe Magistrates Court appearances for today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Adornado De Paz Felicidario

Ryan Andrew Foulds

Heath John Ruthof

Caupolican Montoya

Glen William Alfred Robins

Neil Brian Walden

Danika Dunne

Angie May James

Ricky Hamilton Leivers

Rowan Andrew Carnes

Zac James Willems

Rheannon Marie Rowe

Luke Benjamin Bloch

Kerry Anne Bostock

Shari-Marree Bulte

Marko Cokara

Kristy Koyon Stevenson

Shane Kennedy Ness

Trevor Douglas Little

Bree-Ann Janet Hoeben

Ramon Franciscus Willem Heethuis

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Redcliffe Magistrates Court, Friday, January 22