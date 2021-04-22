FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Jayden David Welke
Lawrence Raymond Madgwick
Anna Marie Thomson
Jamie Rex Heufel
Souryadeth Southiphong
Sophie Louise Adams-Kerr
Benjamin Luke Kvjatkovskis
Stanley Franz Schwerin
Nicholas Lee Hickey
Jahkara Hardy
Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash
Andrew Alexander Murray
Teneal Lyn Moore
Brent Michael Hawton
Derek Andrew Nash
Timothy Joel Sanders
Cailen John Wilton
Bailey Jack Davis
Waynette Judith Armstrong
Ashleigh Meagan Lawton
Rowen Craig Howlett
Katherine Louise Johnson
Gaye Kathleen Smith
Volodia Serge Maximilien Ivanos
Christopher Peter Frank Tierney
Michael Anthony Jackson
John Douglas Armstrong
Andrew William Jenkin
Patricia May Reid
Richie Mills
Nicholas Steven Sotiropoulos
Cameron Dunn
Jeremy Graeme Macdonald
Robert John Smith
William John Morris
Barbara Ann Howlett
David Andrew Weribone
Steven David Neil Thorn
Michael Wayne Mclennan
Christie Lee Jackson
Michael William Sevenich
Garrie Edward George Potter
