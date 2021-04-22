Menu
Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22
Crime

FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
22nd Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Jayden David Welke

Lawrence Raymond Madgwick

Anna Marie Thomson

Jamie Rex Heufel

Souryadeth Southiphong

Sophie Louise Adams-Kerr

Benjamin Luke Kvjatkovskis

Stanley Franz Schwerin

Nicholas Lee Hickey

Jahkara Hardy

Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash

Andrew Alexander Murray

Teneal Lyn Moore

Brent Michael Hawton

Derek Andrew Nash

Timothy Joel Sanders

Cailen John Wilton

Bailey Jack Davis

Waynette Judith Armstrong

Ashleigh Meagan Lawton

Rowen Craig Howlett

Katherine Louise Johnson

Gaye Kathleen Smith

Volodia Serge Maximilien Ivanos

Christopher Peter Frank Tierney

Michael Anthony Jackson

John Douglas Armstrong

Andrew William Jenkin

Patricia May Reid

Richie Mills

Nicholas Steven Sotiropoulos

Cameron Dunn

Jeremy Graeme Macdonald

Robert John Smith

William John Morris

Barbara Ann Howlett

David Andrew Weribone

Steven David Neil Thorn

Michael Wayne Mclennan

Christie Lee Jackson

Michael William Sevenich

Garrie Edward George Potter

