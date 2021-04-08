Menu
FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances

by Staff writers
8th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Rowen Craig Howlett

Stacey Lorraine O'Brien

Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson

Lester Keith Mcdonald

Kristy Amanda Lewis

Bailey John Keep

Scott Hanslow

Scott Allan Kohl

Michael William Sevenich

Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash

Megan Glennon

Lawrence Raymond Madgwick

Troy Eric Michels

Nicholas Lee Hickey

Stanley Franz Schwerin

Tyson Ward

Jaimi Margaret Desiree Herbert

Paul Michael Drabsch

Ashleigh Meagan Lawton

Garrie Edward George Potter

William John Morris

Darryl James Horn

Ross James Gardner

Hannah Kezia Bruggemann

Ethan Damien Pearson

Derek Andrew Nash

Waynette Judith Armstrong

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8

