FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Rowen Craig Howlett
Stacey Lorraine O'Brien
Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson
Lester Keith Mcdonald
Kristy Amanda Lewis
Bailey John Keep
Scott Hanslow
Scott Allan Kohl
Michael William Sevenich
Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash
Megan Glennon
Lawrence Raymond Madgwick
Troy Eric Michels
Nicholas Lee Hickey
Stanley Franz Schwerin
Tyson Ward
Jaimi Margaret Desiree Herbert
Paul Michael Drabsch
Ashleigh Meagan Lawton
Garrie Edward George Potter
William John Morris
Darryl James Horn
Ross James Gardner
Hannah Kezia Bruggemann
Ethan Damien Pearson
Derek Andrew Nash
Waynette Judith Armstrong
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 8