FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Gaye Kathleen Smith

Declan Rice

Michael William Sevenich

Jayson Jack Hemmingson

Damien James Butler

Simon John Burke

Derek Andrew Nash

Cruize James Reginald Rapata

Graham Frederick Stober

Bailey John Keep

Ben Roy

Stephen Bradley Hubbard

James Henry Bartlett

Robert Alexander Burnside

Tyson Ward

David Andrew Weribone

Mitch Patrick Honnery

David Bruce Morrison

Aaron Patrick William Bryan

Richie Mills

Scott Hanslow

Barbara Ann Howlett

Andrew William Jenkin

Micheal Raymond Moffat

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 25

