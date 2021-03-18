FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

David Andrew Weribone

Michael Garry Blinco

Lindsay Allan Combarngo

Aaron Patrick William Bryan

Harjinder Singh Brar

Tristan Gary Hooper

Donna Maree Smith

Hannah Kezia Bruggemann

Kevin Robert Stanley Steinhardt

Charity Carina Tryhorn

Craig Leslie Lohrisch

Keiron Ian Leslie Tydd

John Paul Allwood

Tyrese William Anthony Weribone

Nicholas Lee Hickey

Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash

Cailen John Wilton

Brayden Thomas Strudwick

Steven David Neil Thorn

Jamie Rex Heufel

Rhiordan James Bloemers

Ethan Damien Pearson

Garrie Edward George Potter

Matthew Scott Lawlor

Jaimi Margaret Desiree Herbert

Anna Marie Thomson

Andrew Alexander Murray

Christie Lee Jackson

Christopher Peter Frank Tierney

