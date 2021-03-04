FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Lawrence Raymond Madgwick

Korey Glen Lucas

Cailen John Wilton

Brogan John Mitchell

Jaime Andrew Horswood

Damien James Butler

Mitch Patrick Honnery

Autumn Cecily Turnbull

Trent Lee Pointon

Bailey John Keep

Micheal Raymond Moffat

Derek Andrew Nash

Hannah Kezia Bruggemann

Michael Anthony Jackson

Leonardo Tobia

Kurt Leslie Rabbitt

Stanley Franz Schwerin

Brett Andrew Coggan

Jason Havern

Thomas Richard Lees

Christopher Ian Massey

Tyrese William Anthony Weribone

Scott Hanslow

Waynette Judith Armstrong

Ricky Edward Thompson

Stephen Kevin Delphin

Jack Wesley Braithwaite

Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson

Aaron Patrick William Bryan

Timothy Joel Sanders

Stephen Bradley Hubbard

David Bruce Morrison

Malcolm Bernard Bacon

Steven Craig Hay

Michael William Sevenich

Nicole-Louise Jackson

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4