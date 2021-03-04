FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Lawrence Raymond Madgwick
Korey Glen Lucas
Cailen John Wilton
Brogan John Mitchell
Jaime Andrew Horswood
Damien James Butler
Mitch Patrick Honnery
Autumn Cecily Turnbull
Trent Lee Pointon
Bailey John Keep
Micheal Raymond Moffat
Derek Andrew Nash
Hannah Kezia Bruggemann
Michael Anthony Jackson
Leonardo Tobia
Kurt Leslie Rabbitt
Stanley Franz Schwerin
Brett Andrew Coggan
Jason Havern
Thomas Richard Lees
Christopher Ian Massey
Tyrese William Anthony Weribone
Scott Hanslow
Waynette Judith Armstrong
Ricky Edward Thompson
Stephen Kevin Delphin
Jack Wesley Braithwaite
Katrina Mona-Margaret Gibson
Aaron Patrick William Bryan
Timothy Joel Sanders
Stephen Bradley Hubbard
David Bruce Morrison
Malcolm Bernard Bacon
Steven Craig Hay
Michael William Sevenich
Nicole-Louise Jackson
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Chinchilla Magistrates Court, Thursday, March 4