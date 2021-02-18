FULL LIST: Chinchilla Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Nakita Moesha-Rose Williams
Christie Lee Jackson
Zack Michael Schnitzerling
Jason Havern
Matthew Scott Lawlor
Ross James Gardner
Jennifer Annette Phipps
Brayden Thomas Strudwick
Kerrie Lee-Ann Nash
Ethan Damien Pearson
Waynette Judith Armstrong
Kirra Maree Barry
Reece Edward Benson
Jaime Andrew Horswood
Rebecca Kathleen Mcguire
Damian Shane Pearson
Lindsay Allan Combarngo
Harley Mark Allan Sammon
Bailey John Keep
Nicholas Lee Hickey
Nicole Leanne Richmond
Brian Lennard Freeman
James Henry Bartlett
Tia Louise Hooper
Christopher Peter Frank Tierney
Jamie Rex Heufel
Daphne May Warburton
Andrew William Jenkin
Alyson Faye Nye
Billy James Bawden
Brogan John Mitchell
Mark Anthony Turner
Gaye Kathleen Smith
Andrew Scott Jenkyn
Keiron Ian Leslie Tydd
Micheal Raymond Moffat
Kurrin Edward Jackson
Michael Anthony Jackson
Garrie Edward George Potter
