FULL LIST: Brisbane (George St) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Christopher John Pischke

Renee Pearl Roberts

Benjamin Caulton

Ronald Ray Cora

Michael John Denholm

Corey John Mcnamara

Michael Paul O'Halloran

Nikki Patricia Whittle

Michella Yvoone Lane

Nicholas Paul Howe

Daniel Joseph Ahwang

Dean Michael Metcalfe

Nathan Renata Jones

Andrew Ross Schoonder

Department Of Transport And Main Roads

Jeffrey Kennedy

Christopher David Baker

Melanie Gai Hambleton

Joshua-Kye George Kleinhans

William Douglas Walker

Jonathon Ian Anton Luyendyk

Aurelio Magnano San Lio

Clayton Peter Mcmartin

Ryan Prosser

Harrison Kenneth Metzger

Brooke Ashley Prouten

May Catherine Madsen

Dennis Auelua Fepuleai

Elvira Williams

Zarleah Theresa Marie Clark

Morgan Kate Nelson

Luke James Collings

Adrian John Ashton

Alexander Gregor

Callum Michael Stewart

Kumar Sidarth

Sunil Bains

Fazhili Joshua Majaliwa

Logan Paige Gould

Jordan Anthony Miller

Robert Dean Morgan

Kelly Louise Munro

Michelle Mcdonald

Janine Elizabeth Edgar

Phoebe Maree Grealy

Gregory John Kingdom

Luke Gregory Scotney

Peter William John Christiaans

Paula Andrea Alvarez Herrera

Benjamin Foster

Dannielle Veronica Ungerer

Nathan Leonard Whitehead

Claudia Evelyn-Ann Crocker

Jae Daniel Saunders

Brooke Elizabeth Anderson

Rowland Muntala Adams

Syazwan Pengiran

Alan James Murphy

Justin Sidney Mccarthy

Joseph James Weldon

Stephen Wayne Frost

Mostayn Alam

Sergey Alexeev

Jamal Mohammed Gujarati

Brandon Bruce Silva

Rebecca Bundi

Graham John Mason

Laura Alys Waymouth

Dougal Robertson Vincent

Josiah Richard Hollingsworth

Hamilton John Gillingham

Alan Whitley

Warren James Yunker

Paul Klaas Colyn Huisman

Roberto Cariola

Joshua Jermaine Junior Mcgregor

Samantha Jane Von Nida

Chantal Anita Dennis

Kathleen Johnson

Jessica Mary Ford

Reid Patrick Turner

Desmond James Williams

Egide Bigirimana

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Thursday, April 22