Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court: Who's up today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Andrew Chalk @ Wetzig
Matthew Paul Stevenson
Kimberley Gladen
Matthew John Wilson
David Anderson
Noel James Barford
Anthony James King
Wilfredo Jose Panganiban Arguelles Iii
Terrence Michael Hordern
Kathleen Ellen Grehan
James Robert Aien
Daniel Orozco Salcedo
Andrew Logan Gunn
Gregory John Harrap
David Laurence Whitmore
Luke John Calodoukas
Jodie Michelle Melnacis
Shane Oreilly Ryan
Nahum Alberts
Ammon Patrick Dubois
Feza Ngongo
Jose Carmelo D Tinambacan
Beau William Mossop
Gerald Ashley Blackman
Kevin Goddaer
Hemi Tutaki Tamatea
Sean Andrew Calver
Lynette O'Grady
Peta Ann Ward
Bronson Ezrom Fraser Jnr Fotualii
Maua Lagaaia
Christopher Brett Fraser
Ian John Mccathie
Jordan Robert Leonard O'Gorman
Jennifer Kay Macmillan
Warren Neil Mann
Bethell Flooring Pty Ltd
Campbell William Jeston
Antonio Iezzi
Phillip John Mccarthy
Matthew Steven Mapes
Patrick Anthony Radnedge
Samuel John Charlton
Matthew Lee Tierney
Global Water Science Technologies Pty Ltd
Emma Louise Grace
Vincente Tisdell
Jody Mark Smith
Jody-Maree Joan Morrow
Gregory James Anderson
Ryan Michael Dowling
Samuel Crowther
Samuel Denis Begley
Matthew Edmund Kucharski
Jacob Andrew Shaw
Ty Donovan Algar
Kenneth Brian Langdon
Felicity Clare Miles
Thomas Daniel Dinneen
Global Water Science Technologied Pty Ltd
Margaret Louise Mccathie
Agyapal Singh
Troy John Lovejoy
Amber Bridget Conlon
Dale Lindsay Adamson
Rachel Chalk @ Wetzig
Qube Ports Pty Ltd
Tim Robert Window
Colleen Anne Mccaskie
John Fuller
Anna Maris Dunworth
Caleb Leslie Widener
Lucy Ann Ebzery
Tristram Charles Jager
Justin Flenady
Andrew Merritt
Tiria Ladine Angela Nicholls
Shaune Kerry James Irving
Andrew George Taylor
Daniel Nicholas James Bucknall
Aaron Peter Linning
Joel Thomas
Colin Raymond Standley
Codie James Burns
Martin John Birks
Ty Ronald Morrissey
Felicity Miles
Nathan Wayne Dixon
Jamahl Wesley Paul Butterworth
Natalie Renee Lea Jordan
Matthew Adam Coleman
Suellen Jan Taylor
Tarl Finato Condoleon
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court, Tuesday, April 13