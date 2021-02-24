FULL LIST: Brisbane (George Street) Magistrates Court appearances today

Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Kirsty Maria Lester

Thanh Tam Vu

Brett Andrew Simon

Travis Charles Burch

Nicholas Kingston Dart

Angela Kathleen Scott

Talalelei Pauga

Charlie Mikael Goransson

Steven David Watts

Maddison Laura Mckenna

Sourabh

Ricky James Peter Holcroft

Seth Charles Morgan

Damien Carmody

Helena Rose Harvey

Bree Moore Fish

Trent Gordon Davidson

Jongbok Lee

Anastasia Hagi-George

Margarita Jacqueline Hernandez

Nicholas John Forbes

Patrik Rasmus Goransson

Beau John Lambert

Connor Emmanuel Carlos

Kourosh Zargaran

Cory Adam Rylatt

Destiny Kiona Downs

Harriet Isabella Marshall

Major Major

Ivan Tumara

Natalia Suesskow

Alec Richard Peter Kennedy

Taylor Rose Weickel

Filmon Teklesenbet Woldemariam

Waiharore Waikawhia Totore Manthey

Matthew Brett Osborne

Danny John Griffin

Jody Mark Smith

Marnie Patricia Coolwell

Joel Hounslow

Douglas Owen Traynor

Nicholas James Mccormick

Cho Deecke

Jack Samuel Thompson

Tevita Seini Vungamoeahi

Ila Jnr Mamatta

Ephraim Nirdosh Isaac

Emilia Mcnamara

Maddison Mckenna

Luke Reice Oakley

Daniel Phillip Webb

Blake Joseph Dillon

Anthony Ferise Taua

Jack Thomas Warren

Stephen Albert Long

Benjamin James Peerless

Jason Troy Trouchet

Julian John Campain

Edin Mustajbegovic

Christopher St John Sheppard

Benjamin James Mawn

Vincent Alexander Mcdonald

Regina Sopo Su'A

Thomas James Le

Eun Soo Kim

Adam Peter Crisci

Blake Isaac Goves

Hanny Hamed

Ahmed Hussein

Andrew Kurt Reid

Raymond Luke Bundle

Glen David Edwards

Kristin Ray Eather

Darren John Oertel

Shane David Lee

Thang Huy Nguyen

Rory John Donnan

Kinita Mayella Simpson

Madeleine Frances Barker

Letiesha Anne Hayes

Damien Allan Cunningham

