FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Xiaoxuan Su
Daniel Bert Willemse
Tereza Zboril
Graheme Andrew Joinbee
Damien Lloyd Young
Jordan William Beattie
Melissa Kate Harpur
Shani Danielle Earl
Jamie Thomas Demaine
Ryan Edward Dwyer
Georgie Maree Mcclelland
Migmar Tsering
Anastasha Therese Failava
Billy Wyatt Brown
Christopher Stanley Grant Binge
Jacqueline Helen Caulfield
Taylor Anne Chambers
Tanya Maree Gilding
James-Michael Phipps
Luke Matthew Hooper
Kyall Frank Sumaryo
Jasmine Patricia Chetcuti
Kyshia Anne Doyle
Desmond John Browning
Tenille Robyn Hepi
Trevor John Perrett
Bronson Todd Jones-Owen
Ryan Daniel Bickley
Charles Thomas Condon
Anthea Lynell Ball
Todd John Jones
Mathew Graham Reed Chilly
Daniel Frank Sweeney
Sam Gerard Monro
Harrison Michael Benjamin-Agnew
Jamie Leigh Carn
Simara Jane Cook
Wayne Harley Stevens
Alysha Maree Herbert
Phillip James Schmidt
Tanya Janine Picker
Niki Paul Michell
Dominique Simon
Louis Hugh Benjamin-Agnew
Catherine Elizabeth Patterson
Renee Christina Riddett
Christina Hatzipetrou
James Allan Daisy
Stefan Grbic
Brett Russell Strahan
Michael Ambrose Williams
Steve Caiylum Ashton Sanderson
Slobodan Yevtic
Michelle Ann Briody
Kaelem Ngawaka Smith-Hanham
Yvonne Lee Katoa
Tina Dawn Cochrane
Pili Peter Kevin Enosa
Robert Patrick Purcell
Chloe Elizabeth Rix
James Fitzsimmons
Kent John Burchard
Jacquelin Rowena Ivory
Esther Kullach
Emmanuel George Janouris
Sarsha Louise Dalton
Baylee Bruce Chisnall
Abigail Rose Kincaid-Grant
Brandon Hastings
Corey Michael Ward
Shakira Bianca Byrnes
Lisa Maria Webster
Kevin Hebou Kara Ernes Atherton
Nathan Rodney Becker
Chloe Jean Brown-Myslinski
Michael Burke
David William Varley
Liam Alexander Campbell
Nicholas John Chapman
Wayne Stephen Melling
Brian Garry Rayner
William John Taylor
Francis Charles Renouf
Aaron Michael Stevens
David Nicholas Nelson
Joshua Michael Caldwell
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Wednesday, April 7