FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Dean Matthew Buhse
Melanie Leyden
Matthew Jordan Thomas
Matthew Robert Booth
John Andrew Lockie
Christina Bridget Kaiwhare-Burke
Michael Bertucci
Gavin James Young
Kieren Matthew Craig Baker
Aiden Keith Moller
Jack Joseph James Martin
Michael Puime
Byron William May
Damen Boisen
Jaxon Saunders
John Wal Wal
Shawn Jamie Cox
Marcus Hurn Van Gessel
Thi Kim Chi Ha
Ariel Franco
Jason William Baker
Luke James Thiedeman
Brett William Wyatt
Clint Stanley
Kurt Anthony Fisher
Deon Charles Sandy
Natasha Anne Law
Ashley Campbell Burke
Nicholas John Armstrong
David Allan Otto
Dale James Woolan
Daniel Lee Morris Cora
Tristan David Sami
Barry Peter William Mcconnell
Timothy John Watson
Georgie Maree Mcclelland
Emmanuel Omot Nyiguo
Harris John Partridge
Luke Rickard-Worth
Ben Lawrence Stevens
Mohammed Shafin Manikam
Samantha Deborah Hughes
Peter David Mickelo
Mitchell Anthony Toki
Chantelle Tammare Budby
Paul Axel Orzani
Jason Mark Mutimer
Vu Phi Nguyen
Mohamed Shliha Ouhammi
Robert Daniel Clarkson
Suraj Kumar
Ivy Leigh Lucas
Beau Joseph Carrington
Andre John Snajdar
Tonga Valevale Paea Tonga
Shannyn Lee Rushton
Robert Canas Escobar
Zachary David John Mumby
Stephen Allan Collins
Graham John Houston
Karen Ann Jary
Darren Paul Crilly
Margaret Michelle Laurel Blair
Ricky Jay Johnson
Wilson Frank Ellis
Jonathan Peter Wong-Tung
Dave Matthew Ibardolaza
Kathleen Irine Brown
Jen Yuan Pang
Benjamin Wayne Klease
Ken Sonio Solberg
Mbari Bounis Ambri
Shannon Jon Bayley
Brandon James Banfield
Melissa Doreen Murphy
Harmanpreet Kaur
Ellen Claire Betts
Zac Polzella
Dennis Kahuria Ndirangu
Aaron Peter Schiffers
Amanda Lee Clinch
Jackson Townley-Fox
Sammy-Jo Cassandra Boyd
Matheus Alcoba De C Rorigues
Reneo Manyak
Kai James Goulter
Marcia Vicki Denise Mickelo
Brooke Sue-Ellen Daisy Alexandria Richardson
Daniel James Katona
Thomas Geoffrey Meelen
Scott Alan Worboys
Shai Alaiasa
Jene Lee Gallahar
Mathew John Blythman
Jasmine Thelma May Smith
Lilian Makka Issa
Renee Lynn Conlon
Philip John Maxwell
Christopher Paul Tuohy
Simon Thomas Byrne
Jamie David Torpy
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 16