FULL LIST: Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.
The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.
Wadkibut Ochalla Ojulu
Jason Scott Ovenstone
Brett Michael Kerr
Mark Allan Spajic
Mark James Sheppard
Jacob Rhys Matthews
Emmanuel George Janouris
Elizabeth Jane Maranda
Kasper Debest Klaricich
Adam Michael Watson
Jamie Leigh Carn
Tania Jane Mcmurray
Joshua Michael Mcmillan
Abraham Adu Bol
Renee Christina Riddett
Kyle John Stuart
Jake Antony Haskard
Francis Lester Bowman
Abby-Sue Cottam
Zach Grainger
Amanda Irene Eyre
Sha-Shanna Maree Booth
Eleisha-Grace St John Hunt
Thomas Odin Engleman
Szymon Miroslaw Misiak
Luke Anthony Davy
Lisa Yvonne Craig
Marsha Aileen Lee Dawson
Matthew Robert Peel
Emily Sharon Baxter
Phillip Shane Mclean
Jay Anthony Glennon
Lili Jade Cronin
Kyle Christopher White
Laurie Rene Peterson
Peter Willimae
Kimberley James Richardson
Matthew Charles Wrench
Madison Kate Cook-Long
Anthony Colin Leslie Goddard
Coen Patrick James Purcell
Jamie Fielding
Darren Paul Crilly
Harley Peter Voss
Anthony Ronald Darcy Lancaster
Paul Morrison
Sione Taliauli Namoa
Christina Hatzipetrou
Charlene Thomasina Fay Weazel
Hugh Henry Thomas
Stacey Louise Eliopoulos
Terrance Hugh Bradshaw
Eniez Lomas
Daniel George Adamsons
Vicente Gil
Issac Edward Nolan
Warren Clayton Roberts
Vincent Gil
David Andrew Abbott
Shane Jamie Cox
Daniel Brett Hobbs
Bryan Neil Crisp
Shawn Jamie Cox
Charlene Bridget Grey
Clint D'Orsay Beard
Bobbie Millie Smith
Tyron James Gibb
Kelwyn John Noel Dunningham
Michael Allan Jon Dunn
Riwhi William Heta
Arlene Anne Edmondstone
Robert Leonard Rose
James Raymond Pilot
Nabeel Suliman Anglo
Nazim Berisa
Nagi Suliman Anglo
Stephen John Smith
Taylor Chelsea Shepherd
Andrew Fefelov
Gina Natalia T M L Punch
Anne Maree Masling
David Raymond Shannon
Karissa Roseanna Caroline N Lawrence
Joshua John Priest
Finley Michael Smith
Alexandre Geraud Richmond-Sinclair
Karen Joyce Keach
Justin Thomas John Boyne
Logan Skye Owen
Jack Anthony Waters
Jason Christopher Eastaughffe
Luanga Andria
Crystal Joyce Thornycroft
Kimberley Ann Elkington
Connor Daniel Ryther
Dwayne Edward Gee
Edward James Lee
Originally published as Everybody appearing at Brisbane Arrest Court Magistrates Court, Tuesday, March 2