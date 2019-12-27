Events happening around our region this weekend

OFF AND RACING: The Taroom End of Year race meet features in this weekends five things to do.

Taroom end of year race meet

Get your backside trackside and enjoy a day out at the races.

With fashions on the field, a six-race program and night time entertainment, it’s one not to missed.

WHEN: Saturday, December 28, 11am

WHERE: Taroom racetrack

Charleys Creek parkrun

When everything else seems to take a break for Christmas not the parkruns.

Start your Saturday off with either a run, light jog or walk.

WHEN: Saturday, December 28, 7am

WHERE: Charleys Creek, Chinchilla

Miles parkrun

Meet some new friends and challenge yourself at the same time at the Miles parkrun.

Once you go once, you will most certainly want to come back.

WHEN: Saturday, December 28, 7am

WHERE: Moraby Park, corner of Warrego Highway and Leichhardt Highway

New Year’s Eve Rodeo Street Party

The club are going wild out west on New Year’s Eve, so put on those cowboys boots and hat to make sure you look the part.

WHEN: December 31, 8pm

WHERE: The Club Hotel, Chinchilla

Jumanji: The Next Level movie premiere

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown, from arid deserts to Snowy Mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous board game.

WHEN: From Decemeber 26, check the cinema’s website or Facebook page for dates and times.

WHERE: Chinchilla Cinema