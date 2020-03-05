Events forum to deliver new opportunities for Western Downs

The Western Downs are set to become and entertainment hub.

THE Western Downs will showcase its ability to host high-class events as part of a unique networking event this month, with industry professionals converging on Chinchilla for the 2020 Events Forum.

Western Downs Regional Council will host the event on Saturday March 14, with a comprehensive panel of industry experts sharing their experience and knowledge across all aspects of event management.

Council's Community and Liveability General Manager Jodie Taylor, said the event would offer a unique opportunity to discover what's possible when it comes to hosting events in the region.

"Our events and festivals are an integral part of our vibrant, connected communities and a major contributor to our growing economy," Mrs Taylor said.

"The Western Downs is earning its place as a major events destination in Queensland and Council are keen to build on this reputation by harnessing new opportunities for the region. "Over recent years, we have stepped ahead of the pack with a wide offering of major events such as the Chinchilla Melon Festival, Tara Festival of Culture and Camel Races, Jandowae Timbertown Festival, Opera at Jimbour, Dalby Delicious and DeLIGHTful, Miles Back to the Bush Festival, and of course Big Skies Festival.

"On top of these established events, we've also shown our ability to host new and exciting events more recently, such as the region's first ever Words Out West Readers and Writers Festival last month, and the Queensland Reds versus New South Wales Waratahs match held in Dalby in January, which were both a huge success.

"All of these events attract huge numbers of both local residents and visitors to the region, and this Events Forum will help us discover new ways to make them even more successful in the future."

Mrs Taylor said Council had invited a range of stakeholders to be a part of the Forum, including local community groups, event professionals and industry committees.

"We are excited by the variety and calibre of the speakers who will be sharing their knowledge on such topics as, volunteers, how to mobilise and engage, planning for the future, and managing social media.

"Collaborating with our fantastic local community groups to deliver high-class events is also a key focus, and the Forum will not only allow us to explore what's currently on offer, but also encourage us to work together to discover new opportunities for our region in the future."

The Events Forum will take place at 9:00am Saturday, 14 March at the Chinchilla Community Centre, 67 - 71 Middle Street, Chinchilla

For more information, contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (268 624).