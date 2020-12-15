Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Walkway Collapses as 'King Tides' Erode Byron Bay Beach
Weather

Evacuation warning, 1000 properties forced to flee

by Adella Beaini
15th Dec 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents in north-eastern NSW have been forced to evacuate away from the "high danger area" via Tweed Valley Way, with more than 1000 properties affected.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted possible flooding for the Tweed River at South Murwillumbah, the Tweed River at Tumbulgum and surrounding areas.

"Once flood water begins inundating the area, road access, water, sewerage, power, phones, and internet may be lost," the order by the NSW SES read.

"If you remain in the area you will be trapped, and it may be too dangerous for SES to rescue you."

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

 

 

 

Rain is continuing to fall in tourist hotspot Byron Bay, after the region copped a battering yesterday as a king tide moved in, causing major erosion to the exclusive resort town.

Forecaster Dean Narramore said a number of minor and moderate flood warnings were current, with coastal communities urged to be on high alert as erosion continues.

"This is a major coastal erosion event," he said. "There are warnings Tuesday tides up to 30cm higher than usual king tides could cause further damage to the coastline.

 

Trees come down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.
Trees come down on the dunes at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.

 

Locals brave conditions at Byron Bay. Picture: Jason O'Brien
Locals brave conditions at Byron Bay. Picture: Jason O'Brien

 

On Monday, mountains of sea foam covered entire beaches while others were completely washed away as massive swells, storm systems, and winds lashed the coastline.

In regional southeast Queensland, landslides have forced the closure of roads after the region received more than 700mm of rain in three days.

 

Forecasters have warned there could be even more damage to come, with warnings of flash flooding, dangerous surf conditions, extreme coastal erosion and record tides along southeast Queensland and northern NSW on Tuesday.

Originally published as Evacuation warning, 1000 properties forced to flee

Warning sign at Byron Bay. Picture : Jason O'Brien
Warning sign at Byron Bay. Picture : Jason O'Brien
evacuation nsw weather weather weather warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cecil Plains photographer releases touching new book

        Premium Content Cecil Plains photographer releases touching new book

        Books A DARLING Downs resident and a regular Dalby Herald cover photo competition winner has self published a book containing breathtaking photos and poems about living on...

        REVEALED: The most expensive homes sold in Dalby in 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: The most expensive homes sold in Dalby in 2020

        Property DESPITE an unprecedented year for the economy, dozens of homes were sold in deals...

        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas