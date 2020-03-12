Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Eurydice’s ‘loathsome’ killer fails to overturn sentence

by Genevieve Alison
12th Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Sadistic killer Jaymes Todd has failed in his bid to reduce his life sentence for the "loathsome and cruel" rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon.

Three Court of Appeal judges this morning rejected Todd's plea for leniency and the notion he was of "good character" in upholding his minimum jail term of 35 years.

Chief Justice Anne Ferguson said life behind bars was appropriate for Todd's vile attack on Ms Dixon as she walked home through a Carlton Park in June 2018.

"A young woman should be able to walk home alone after a night out without any fear of being harmed, let along subjected to a vile sexual attack and killed," Justice Ferguson said.

Eurydice Dixon was raped and murdered at Princes Park, Carlton.
Eurydice Dixon was raped and murdered at Princes Park, Carlton.

Todd was sentenced in October after admitting to stalking the aspiring comedian for more than an hour though the CBD before ambushing and strangling the 22-year-old to death on a deserted cricket pitch in Princes Park shortly after midnight on June 13.

In handing down their judgement, Justice Ferguson said tragically this case shows women still do not have confidence to walk alone in public places.

"She should not have to be looking over her shoulder to see if anyone is following her,

"Her heart should not skip a beat when she hears approaching steps from behind," Justice Ferguson said.

Daniel Gurvich QC for Todd last week detailed seven reasons why his client should have his time behind bars reduced, including his youth - he was just 19-years-old at the time - his early guilty pleas and his mild Autism Spectrum Disorder.

But today the Court of Appeal found sentencing judge Justice Stephen Kaye had applied adequate weight to the various mitigating facts when handing down a 35 year non-parole period.

Jaymes Todd is led into the Supreme Court. Picture: AAP
Jaymes Todd is led into the Supreme Court. Picture: AAP

Mr Gurvich had also argued Todd's "manifestly excessive" sentence relied too much on "preventative detention".

Todd was diagnosed with Sexual Sadism Disorder following the depraved attack.

Expert evidence at his pre-sentence hearing suggested there was no treatment for the disorder which put him at high-risk of reoffending.

In sentencing, Justice Kaye said Todd would pose an unacceptable risk to the community, particularly women, if released.

In delivering his reasons for appeal, Mr Gurvich said "no one should be punished for the potential offence they may commit in the future" and the lengthy sentence went "beyond speculation".

The Court of Appeal this morning ruled that while community protection was a relevant consideration, it was not the only one and did not overwhelm the total sentence.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Anne Ferguson, Justice Phillip Priest and Justice David Beach

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
appeal court domestic violence editors picks eurydice dixon jaymes todd murder rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs resident wakes up to two stolen cars

        premium_icon Western Downs resident wakes up to two stolen cars

        News Two more cars have been stolen from a Chinchilla residents overnight, adding themselves to a growing list of victims.

        Chinchilla teen selected for acting opportunity in Hollywood

        premium_icon Chinchilla teen selected for acting opportunity in Hollywood

        News THE Chinchilla teen graduate will get to live his dream in LA.

        AMAZING: Town unites to restore child’s grave

        premium_icon AMAZING: Town unites to restore child’s grave

        News Roma was rocked by the murder of Stacey-Ann Tracy

        ‘We need a new mayor’: new candidate vies for top spot

        premium_icon ‘We need a new mayor’: new candidate vies for top spot

        News New mayoral candidate to run for Western Downs council.