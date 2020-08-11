Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Harrison Isaac Lancaster-Byrne had to pay more than $3000 for damage he caused to a police car when he headbutted it.
Harrison Isaac Lancaster-Byrne had to pay more than $3000 for damage he caused to a police car when he headbutted it.
Crime

‘Erratic’ teen fined for headbutting cop car while naked

Felicity Ripper
11th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager has been slapped with a $3100 bill and a $150 fine after headbutting a police car.

Police were called to Mountain Creek about 2am on June 12 after receiving reports that a naked man was trying to fight in the street.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said a naked Harrison Isaac Lancaster-Byrne, 18, began sprinting towards the police car as officers were getting out.

"He headbutted the front of the vehicle, causing damage," Sgt Lydford said.

"Police arrested him and he was erratic and uncontrollable.

"They identified that he was clearly under the influence of a substance that wasn't alcohol."

'Forfeited for deep frying': Man roasted for spud creation

Due to his behaviour, Lancaster-Byrne was taken to hospital.

Sgt Lydford said the police car required $3116.40 worth of repairs.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday, Lancaster-Byrne pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging police property.

Duty lawyer Matt Cooper said his client was a pharmacy student who had since been diagnosed with having drug-induced manic episodes.

He said Lancaster-Byrne had no criminal history and was now taking medication.

The teenager was fined $150 and ordered to pay for the damage to the police car.

No conviction was recorded.

Community Newsletter SignUp
court crime police car wilful damage
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Premium Content DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Crime THE man will appear in court on a serious assault charge.

        New quarantine motel in Roma as dozens of travellers arrive

        Premium Content New quarantine motel in Roma as dozens of travellers arrive

        News A SECONDARY mandatory quarantine motel has been set up in Roma after an influx...

        Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        Premium Content Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        News DETAILS: Police issue infringement notices to people lying on their entry...

        Long-time Roma racecourse manager faces court

        Premium Content Long-time Roma racecourse manager faces court

        News A MODEL citizen faced court this week.