Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

TURTLE RODEO: Gudjuda Reference Group showed Ernie Dingo their important turtle conservation work with tagging and monitoring turtle populations in Bowen.

RANGERS from Gudjuda Reference Group took iconic Australian actor and presenter Ernie Dingo on a 'turtle rodeo' yesterday, tracking the health of the local turtle population.

Gudjuda ranger Jim Gaston said the turtle tagging expeditions were important to track the health of turtle populations as well as their environments.

Mr Gaston said the Gudjuda Reference Group had been "putting Bowen on the map" with their work and were happy to draw interest from Ernie Dingo.

"Ernie Dingo was doing a bit of a story on NITV, so we've been out there and caught a turtle for them," he said.

"We're doing something we like, it's serious work and serious fun."

Birri-Gubba spokesman Peter Pryor said having someone like Ernie Dingo visit the region was important to highlight what Gudjuda Reference Group were doing and to take the project to the next level.

"It highlights the Bowen area and that's where a lot of the research is done," he said.

"To have Ernie there taking interest in it takes it to a different stage.

"It's educational as well as showing people our culture."

Turtles used to be an important food source for local indigenous groups, so Mr Gaston began turtle tagging on fishing trips with his wife as a way to monitor the impact this was having on the population.

"We've been doing it for about 30 odd years, myself and my wife, we used to just go out fishing and go catch some turtles because back in the day, traditional owners were blamed for the decrease in green turtles and dugong," he said.

"We knew that wasn't the case and then Gudjuda Reference Group came along about twenty years ago and helped us along with the rodeo."

Mr Gaston said their data suggested the turtle population and their food sources in the area were "doing well".

"We track how the population is going from global warming, we track any depletion and their environments," he said.

"We monitor the seagrass growing, it's pretty healthy around this place. The turtles and dugongs love it.

"The decline in green sea turtles is from 101 things, not just traditional hunting. There are numerous things that affect any environment."

Mr Pryor said the indigenous cultures of the Whitsunday area revolved around the sea and that turtles had always been an important aspect of their culture.

"This is how we've survived, we're sea people," he said.

"It's all about the turtles, treat them with care and take care of them.

"It's the Year of indigenous Tourism and not only will international people see the traditional culture but people who live here will see the live, living culture that's always been here."

Mr Pyror said they were looking at a range of projects in the Whitsundays and Bowen areas for the future and hoped to get more young people involved.

"The young guys are our future and to get them to be a part of this is connecting back to our culture," he said.

The Gudjuda Reference Group monitor turtles and the number of their eggs in the region as well as monitoring population changes, diseases that may be affecting their numbers and the environments and food sources they rely on.

Gudjuda works in partnership with James Cook University and WWF, the Queensland Government's Turtle Research program, and the Queens Beach Action Group to better understand marine turtles.