Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Michael Dart Ergon Energy
News

Ergon Energy to update customers on outages

Andrew Sorensen
, Andrew.Sorensen@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH storm season just around the corner, many customers could experience power outages.

Ergon Energy has provided a free power outage and restoration SMS notification service to inform customers of any outages.

The service would provide property owners with an SMS reminder five days before any planned power interruptions for network maintenance that happen at their address.

Ergon's executive general manager customer Michael Dart said the SMS service was ideal to help people plan their lives planned disruptions to power to their house, and inform them of unexpected interruptions to supply.

"At Ergon we know any power interruption can be inconvenient but these SMS notifications will allow you to better plan when outages occur," Mr Dart said.

"For example, when our crews have to carry out network maintenance and need to interrupt power we'll always send a notification via post at least four days beforehand, but people who have signed up for the SMS service will also get a text.

More stories:

'Freak incident' as powerline falls near primary school

10,000 homes lose power in sweeping blackouts

"When unexpected outages occur during events such as storms, we will send an SMS to affected customers and another text once power is restored.

"This allows customers to make other arrangements - they can leave their property when the outage occurs and return once they receive a text that power has been reconnected."

Ergon Energy customers who want to keep an eye on power issues in their area can check the outage finder for details.

To receive outage notifications register at Ergon.com.au/selfservice or phone 13 74 66.

Mr Dart said customers would need to have their latest electricity bill handy to answer a couple of questions.

More stories:

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

More Stories

ergon energy mackay power outage mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Queensland businesses would get first bite at supplying the 2032 Olympics if the southeast’s bid is successful. SEE WHAT’S UP FOR GRABS

        Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        Premium Content Morning drinks behind the wheel land Miles dad in court

        News THIS Miles dad made the costly decision to drink on a morning drive from Chinchilla...

        Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

        News AN ELDERLY woman faced court after police uncovered a small grow operation in her...

        Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        Premium Content Qld to slam borders shut to Adelaide from tonight

        News Premier warns travellers from Adelaide of possible travel restrictions