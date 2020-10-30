Epstein’s ex admits bringing him victims

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriends has talked about the part she played in the sex ring scandal. Picture: Instagram/@rinohartist

One of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriends has admitted bringing three women to the now-deceased paedophile - as well as shopping for a "little schoolgirl outfit" for one of his victims.

But she denied taking part in any of the abuse.

New Jersey artist Rina Oh, 41, spoke for the first time about accusations levelled against her on the podcast Broken: Seeking Justice.

As well as life with the late paedophile, she spoke about being married to Vincent Amen - a former Michael Jackson employee who was named as one of five alleged unindicted co-conspirators in the late star's unsuccessful 2005 molestation trial. Mr Amen denied the allegations.

Epstein ex-girlfriend, artist Rina Oh, has confessed to her part in the scandal. Picture: Instagram/@rinohartist

Ms Oh said Epstein was her "older, rich boyfriend" in the early 2000s - albeit one who pestered her to bring other women to his New York mansion.

She said she was not concerned when he made her take then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre shopping with a twisted request.

"I was just called and told, 'Can you take Virginia shopping for a little schoolgirl outfit. You will know where to go - take her there,'" she recalled Epstein saying, leading to a trip to an East Village store.

"I wasn't asking any questions. I just did as I was told. And you don't ask questions … that's rude," she said of "dealing with a billionaire".

Lawyer David Boies, centre, arrives with Annie Farmer, (right) and Virginia Giuffre (centre), alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It did not concern her, she said, because "17 to me is not a child".

"Seventeen is a minor - 17 is not a child. And 17 is of legal age in New York State … in most states, 17 is legal," said the artist, whose paintings largely consist of works inspired by Epstein.

She later changed that statement, however, after what the podcast called an "increasingly tense" interview.

"I think it's disgusting seeing 40-year-old men with 20-year-olds. They're children," she said later. "I think it's disgusting and I'm so traumatised."

A young Virginia Giuffre – pictured here with Prince Andrew – is now considered one of the most prominent and outspoken Epstein survivors. Picture: Screengrab/Channel 9/60 Minutes

Ms Oh also claimed that she now realises Ms Giuffre was "brought in to serve a purpose".

"Like she was groomed to do this. At an early age," she said. "He's not the only one who was involved," she added, without elaborating.

During the podcast and also in court documents, Ms Giuffre has accused Ms Oh of joining Epstein in the abuse, which the artist strenuously denied.

"I'm just letting you know that what she accused me of doing is a complete fabricated lie," she said. "My part of the story is I did not abuse anyone. Period."

However, she admitted taking three women to Epstein's Manhattan pad, including Marijke Chartouni, a former model who has also accused Ms Oh of joining in the abuse.

Ms Oh said the women were "people who knew about him, wanted to meet him".

She denied abusing Ms Chartouni, but admitted witnessing it.

"I was in the room when Marijke and I were both victimised by Epstein," she said.

"I was tricked, from beginning to end. Everybody is tricked," she said of Epstein. "You are shown a bunch of different cards throughout the process … it's like a recruitment process," she said.

"I wish I didn't bring anyone there. I wish I didn't go there. But I went there for a reason.

"My husband was involved with Michael Jackson, for a reason. Between the two of us, we know everything that we need to know," she said.

"I had to be victimised to understand what happens to victims. Between the two of us, we do talk about it all the time," she said.

Despite Ms Oh's denials, Ms Giuffre on Wednesday tweeted that Oh is a "virus on humanity".

“Design from 2000-2002 and classically trained in sculpture,” Uh Rina- those were the years in which you procured & partook in the abuse of minors with #Epstein Did he pay for that too? Your no survivor, your an oxygen thief. A virus on humanity. #Karma #Justice https://t.co/1DMMSwEEpF — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) October 29, 2020

"Pathetic excuses from a deranged woman who was NO victim and should be sitting in jail next to (Ghislaine Maxwell)," Ms Giuffre tweeted. Ms Maxwell is in custody awaiting trial.

Epstein took his own life in a Manhattan lockup in August 2019, weeks after he was charged with sex trafficking.

