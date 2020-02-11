Menu
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
EPIC 240 GALLERY: Miles Annual Races

Peta McEachern
9th Feb 2020 12:53 AM
THE rain didn’t keep race goers away from the Annual Miles Races with up to 400 punters braving the wet on Saturday, February 8.

The five program race day, had something on offer for the whole family with a jumping castle, and merry-go-round to keep to littlies entertained.

The theme for fashion on the field was swinging safari which saw punters frocked up in animal prints, kaki, and bold prints.

Check out the mammoth photo gallery below, boasting 200+ photos from the event.

