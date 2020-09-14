Menu
Entertainment guru lists stunning home for sale

by Quentin Tod
14th Sep 2020 6:58 AM
CROSS LISTS MANSION FOR SALE AFTER PENTHOUSE PURCHASE

 

BILLY Cross, entertainment entrepreneur, and wife Jackie are wasting no time clearing the housing decks as a prelude to a move to the high life.

The couple have just signed up for the $6 million-plus penthouse in up-market Main Beach tower White, on which construction is yet to start.

Billy and Jackie Cross have listed this Broadbeach Waters mansion for sale.
33 apartment tower Natura tagged for Burleigh's Esplanade

Paul Scanlon picks up $5.5m Paradise Waters mansion on Gold Coast

Closer at last to big dream

 

They quickly have put their riverfront Broadbeach Waters home, bought for $3.561 million in 2011 and on a 2531sq m site, on the market via an expressions-of-interest campaign.

 

DEVELOPER TAKES OUT 'INSURANCE' AGAINST ADJACENT DEVELOPMENTS

 

DEAN Gallagher, a 54-year-old Kiwi who's planning a 28-level Main Beach tower, appears to have taken out insurance against the possible development of an adjoining site tarnishing the appeal of his building.

His Gallagher United has spent $525,000 buying one of the five units in Hughes Ave low-rise Bindaree.

Dean Gallagher has settled on the purchase of a Main Beach site from Peter Giuffre (pictured).
Dean, a 2015 partner in a 113-apartment Varsity Lakes project, has settled the $6.8 million purchase of a site next door from legal eagle and versatile investor Peter Giuffre.

 

FRESH PUSH TO REMOVE BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE

 

STEVE Anderson and Steve Stefanowicz, private lenders owed more than $8 million, have launched a new bid to have the bankruptcy trustee for Paradise Waters lawyer Rory Quinn replaced.

Their lending entities, which made a failed attempt in July, are asking the Federal Court to replace Worrells' Robina-based Jason Bettles with Mark Pearce and Andrew Heers.

A fresh attempt is being made to have Worrells partner Jason Bettles replaced as bankruptcy trustee for Paradise Waters lawyer Rory Quinn. Photo: Jerad Williams
The Anderson-Stefanowicz camps last year won a court action over Quinn mortgage guarantees relating to a Yeppoon property.

Originally published as Entertainment guru lists stunning Broadbeach Waters home for sale

