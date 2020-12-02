Engineering jobs to flow from two Western Downs schools

JOB PROSPECTS: Students from Chinchilla State High School and Tara Shire State College will benefit from millions in funding towards engineering annexes. Picture: File

TWO schools in the Western Downs will share in a record $14.2 billion towards education allocated by the State Government in their budget.

Budget documents have revealed this funding will be used for engineering annexes to support training opportunities in mining, gas, and electrical industries for schools in Chinchilla and Tara.

Chinchilla State High School will receive $2.8 million, and Tara Shire State College will be given $2 million respectively over the next three years.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the education portion of the budget will include a record $1.9 billion infrastructure spent on world-class facilities at schools across the state.

“Our massive education infrastructure budget means more jobs for Queenslanders and will help drive economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“We are delivering more classrooms, new schools and better facilities that will give our students the best opportunities for the future.”

The budget features $45 million over three years to build and upgrade training facilities in 26 schools across the state to prepare students with the skills to secure jobs in their region, setting them up for the future.

“Every young person deserves a world class education and the chance to reach their full potential,” Ms Grace said.

“This includes equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to move confidently into the world of work.

“As we deliver our plan for economic recovery and job creation, we want to ensure young people have the right skills for our regional economies to recover and grow.”