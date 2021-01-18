EMPLOYMENT: Five jobs you can apply for in Dalby right now

JOBS GALORE: Here are five jobs in Dalby you can apply for right now. Picture: File

Following a year plagued by restrictions and coronavirus, Dalby businesses are now endeavoring to begin 2021 on a high while leaving 2021 in the rearview.

Several job opportunities have now opened in the Western Downs to kickstart the economy, with some roles wanting workers as soon as possible.

The Dalby Herald has compiled five job openings eager workers can apply for this very second:

Client services officer/receptionist

PKL Recruitment is on the lookout for an outstanding employee who is a customer service extraordinaire and prides themselves on their communication skills.

Their client is a national Agri-Insurance company, and are currently seeking two customer service officers to join their team in Dalby as soon as possible.

Find out more here:

Finance assistant/bookkeeper

Dalby Presbyterian is searching for a finance assistant that will play a key role in their organisation.

The applicant will assist the treasurer in payroll activities, provide relevant information for Presbyterian Church of Queensland reporting, as well as other operational tasks for the weekly running of finances.

Find out more here:

Administrator/receptionist all-rounder

HEQ Engineering is looking to hire an administrator for their head office in Dalby, who will be the first point of contact with their clients.

Reporting to the engineering manager and working closely with the current administration team, some of the position’s duties include answering calls, directing inquiries, data entry, and more.

Find out more here:

Assistant store manager

Mega Variety Pty Ltd is on the lookout for an assistant retail store manager to assist in day to day operation in their store.

This is a good opportunity to work with senior management to help grow a family owned and operated business.

Find out more here:

Team member – kitchen

Ampol is looking to employ a kitchen cook who are passionate about providing quality food straight to their customers, and making them come back for more.

Some of the role’s duties include preparing fresh food in store, contributing new ideas for their menu, and working as part of a fast paced, and dynamic team.

Find out more here: