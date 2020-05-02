Emotional journey home for slain officer

A journey spanning hundreds of kilometres has begun for Constable Glen Humphris, who died in last week’s Eastern Freeway tragedy.

A repatriation ceremony for one of the four officers killed in Melbourne's Eastern Freeway truck crash is due to take place at the NSW border.

Victorian police officers will escort the body of Constable Glen Humphris to Albury this morning, where NSW officers will take over and continue the journey to the slain policeman's burial place.

Const. Humphris, who had been in the Victorian force less than a year, grew up on the NSW Central Coast and was living in Newcastle before he moved to Victoria three years ago.

A funeral was held yesterday for Const. Humphris, his partner Todd Robinson appearing in full military uniform to mourn his soulmate of four years.

Todd Robinson will pay tribute to his slain partner at today’s ceremony. Picture: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Mr Robinson previously described his partner as "bubbly, outgoing and loving".

Constable Glen Humphris.

He will speak at the repatriation ceremony along with Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton and NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy.

Tributes from colleagues on Friday remembered the enthusiasm and passion Const. Humphris brought to the force.

"(Young officers) will carry the hurt that comes from his loss," Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt said.

"They will carry his memory and they will honour his memory every day that they serve."

Constable Humphris was on placement as part of his probationary training when he was killed by a truck while dealing with a Porsche driver in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway on April 22 along.

Fellow officers Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Josh Prestney and Senior Constable Kevin King were also killed.

Fellow officers carry Constable Glen Humphris’s casket to the hearse. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Funerals have been held for Sen Const. Taylor and Sen Const. King, with Const. Prestney to be farewelled at Xavier College, his former school, on Monday.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 10 people can attend each funeral, and the services have been live-streamed to family, friends and colleagues.

Police flags across the state are flying at half mast and the Melbourne police academy is lit in blue each evening to recognise the sacrifice of officers.

A public state memorial service will be held once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Originally published as Emotional journey home for slain officer