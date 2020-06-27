Emergency virus texts sent to two suburbs

"COVID-19 teams doorknocking in your area. Stay safe. Get tested today."

That was the message sent to thousands of Melburnians in two suburbs directly impacted by today's sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Victoria recorded 41 new cases today. That figure represents the highest daily total in almost three months and the second highest daily total since the pandemic began.

It means that Victoria has seen a double-figure day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases for 11 consecutive days.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen told reporters this afternoon that residents in two suburbs had been sent the emergency text.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"An emergency alert has been sent to people in Keilor Downs and Broadmeadows to let them know there are testing vans and door knockers and expanded community engagement teams in their area, and to please get tested," Dr van Diemen said.

"(The new cases) predominantly are in the inner northwest corridor suburbs, so really in those hotspot suburbs … in those LGAs that have been discussed in the last week," she said.

"So we're not seeing any real uptick in cases at the moment in those other areas of Melbourne.

"The message really does remain, if you are symptomatic, please get tested straightaway in any one of our testing centres, through your GP, or other respiratory clinics."

Dr van Diemen was asked if the increase in cases represents a "second wave". She paused for a few seconds before responding: "Terminology really at this point in time is not that important."

People wait in line to receive a COVID-19 test at a Coronavirus pop-up testing facility in Broadmeadows. Picture: James Ross/AAP

She went on to say that she hopes Victoria's curve doesn't continue to climb.

"Our case numbers are increasing so when you look at our overall epidemiological curve there will be, and I'm hoping very soon, a second bump or second peak, and so that is what this is."

Of today's 41 new cases, eight cases are linked to outbreaks, one case is from hotel quarantine, 13 cases are from routine testing and 19 are under further investigation.

There are 260 cases of community transmission, which is an increase of 15 since Friday.

There are 204 active cases in Victoria. The state has recorded a total of 1987 cases but more than 1700 people have recovered.

Originally published as Emergency texts sent to two suburbs