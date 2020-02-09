Emergency services urge locals to smarten up around flood waters

Tomas Neville from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is urging locals to smarten up around flood waters.

AVOIDING flood waters is something that should come as common sense, but Queensland Fire and Rescue Service swift water rescue technician Tomas Neville says it’s not that way for everyone.

Dalby locals woke this morning to water on their doorsteps thanks to flash flooding overnight as the Myall Creek hit capacity.

Mr Neville and a team from Toowoomba took the trip out to Dalby in the early hours of this morning to brace for any potential emergencies relating to the floods.

Mr Neville advised locals of the steps to take if they find themselves trapped.

One vehicle found itself trapped in flood water at about 2am today.

“We ask people to stay with their vehicle, call triple-0, and that will activate swift water rescue crews,” he said.

“If anyone gets in trouble, be it in their car or at their home, get straight on the phone to triple-0 and we’ll be there to help.”

In the event of a serious emergency, Mr Neville urged residents to take the advice of emergency services, and simply not drive through flood waters.

“It doesn’t matter how calm it looks, or how deep it is,” he said.

“Driving through flooded streets can have implications on pushing water into people’s houses so we just ask people to stay out of the water.

“And just be patient. We know people want to get home, but just be a bit patient. We’d rather people get there alive than turn up dead.”

Myall Creek levels are still sitting at close to three metres, with many streets in Dalby still closed due to flooding.

In case of an emergency, call emergency services on triple-0, or the State Emergency Service on 132 500.