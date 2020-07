EMERGENCY: Crews are responding to a fire near Wandoan. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a structure fire near Wandoan this afternoon.

A Firecom spokesman told News crews were called to a fire in a hay shed at 1.20pm about 5-10 kilometres out of Wandoan.

The spokesman confirmed one crew was currently on scene and other crews were close to arriving.

More to come …