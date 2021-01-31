Menu
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

