ON ROUTE: Emergency services are currently making their way to a single vehicle accident on Chinchilla-Wondai Road.

ON ROUTE: Emergency services are currently making their way to a single vehicle accident on Chinchilla-Wondai Road.

POLICE are currently on their way to a single vehicle incident on Chinchilla Wondai Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that the crash happened at 1.05pm this afternoon.

He also confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

More to come.