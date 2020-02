CAR INCIDENT: Two vehicles have been involved in a car incident this afternoon.

TWO vehicles have been involved in a car crash this afternoon on the Warrego Highway.

It is understood the incident took place under the bridge on the corner of Wondai Rd and Chinchilla St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed it happened around 3pm this afternoon.

It is believed there are no injuries.

One patient was transported to a private residence where paramedics assessed them as a precaution.