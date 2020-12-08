Menu
Pilots forced to eject during Amberley emergency

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
8th Dec 2020 4:40 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
A Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet landing at RAAF Base Amberley. FILE PICTURE
Two pilots have been forced to parachute to safety after ejecting from their plane during an emergency incident at Amberley RAAF base west of Brisbane this afternoon.

It's believed the plane was damaged during the takeoff at the base, about 50km southwest of Brisbane.

 

The Department of Defence has confirmed an incident took place at the RAAF Base at Amberley this afternoon. Picture: Andrew Greene/ ABC
The Department of Defence this afternoon confirmed an incident had occurred, but would not comment on the specifics of the incident.

"Defence can confirm that an incident involving an Air Force aircraft has occurred at RAAF Base Amberley," a Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"The aircrew of that aircraft are safe and no other personnel were involved in the incident.

"Defence's first priority is the safety of personnel at RAAF Base Amberley. Defence will provide more information once the immediate actions associated with the incident are completed.

"The cause of the incident is not known at this time and will be subject to investigation."

More to come.

