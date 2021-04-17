Menu
Emergency declared after 25 motorcyclists die

by Hayden Johnson
17th Apr 2021 6:11 PM
A 'SAFETY emergency' has been declared over Queensland's 220,000 motorcycle riders following an unprecedented number of fatalities on the state's roads.

A staggering 25 motorcycle riders have been killed since January 1 - 12 higher than the five-year average.

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said it had been a "horrific" year on the state's roads, with motorcycles over-represented in the death toll.

Three years' worth of motorcycle registrations, about 6500, were recorded in the last eight months of 2020.

Queensland has recorded 83 road fatalities this year, 25 higher than this period last year. Picture: Patrick Woods.
"We've got far more registered motorbikes than we've had previously," Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

"We've taken the extraordinary step in the Queensland Police Service of declaring a safety emergency for motorcycle riders."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has also penned a safety message to the state's 220,000 riders with a safety message.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said it was an "extraordinary step".

"There's clearly too many motorcycle riders going a bit beyond their limits and people who are not seeing them and we're seeing some tragic outcomes."

Riders have been encouraged to refresh their skills and invest in quality safety gear.

Queensland has recorded 83 road fatalities this year, 25 higher than this period last year.

