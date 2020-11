ON SCENE: Emergency crews have rushed to a reported truck fire near Condamine. Picture: Bev Lacey

ON SCENE: Emergency crews have rushed to a reported truck fire near Condamine. Picture: Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY crews are on scene after a wheat truck reportedly crashed into a tree in Pine Hills, 20km west of Condamine.

A South West Fire Communications spokeswoman said three crews arrived on scene about 1pm along the Condamine Hwy to extinguish the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics have assessed the driver, who appears to be uninjured.

More to come.