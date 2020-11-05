Menu
Water bombers battle have been called to fight a fire at Jondaryan.
Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

Michael Nolan
5th Nov 2020 2:57 PM
Three rural fire crews are working to control a crop fire on a farm near the intersection of Mathies Rd and Dalby-Cooyar Rd.

The fire is burning in a grain field.

It started about 4pm

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said three units were tasked to fight it.

A second fire is threatening a structure on a Dunmore Rd property, in Western Creek, near Dalby.

Several crews were tasked after the fire started about 4.15pm.

Earlier, Rural Fire Service crews successfully contained a fire after it burnt about 50 hectares of grassland and wheat at Jondaryan.

The fire front was estimated to be about 200m wide, at its height.

It started after sparks were thrown from a header.

Originally published as Emergency crews in action as crops fires spark across region

Toowoomba Chronicle

